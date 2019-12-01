AS we come into the winter months and the weather starts to get cold and wet, it can seem like there isn’t a lot to do to keep the children entertained.

We put a shout out on social media for what indoor centres you like to take your kids to across the old Gwent region and you responded in your hundreds.

Here are your five of the best indoor play centres!

The Eden Centre (Caerphilly and Aberbeeg)

We’ve grouped together both the Caerphilly and Aberbeeg Eden Centres as there we so many votes for each (and both of them together).

The Eden Centre began in Aberbeeg and then branched into Caerphilly. They are an award-winning active play centre and host children’s parties.

Ruthie Anne Seymour said: “The Eden Centres at Caerphilly and Aberbeeg. Both amazing places to take your children. It’s very clean, very well run and the staff are very friendly and can’t do enough for you. Two wonderful places!”

They have a café where parents can relax while their children have fun.

Eirwen Potter Trigg said: “The Eden Centre Aberbeeg, great fun and lovely food too.”

Michele Visser: “The Eden Centre, Aberbeeg is brilliant and they do tasty food too!"

Angela Lloyd: “The Eden Centre, Aberbeeg, fab family fun and great food too!”

It’s a popular place for you to take children of all ages.

Claire Nott: “The Eden Centre Caerphilly. My daughter loves it there, very reasonably priced, activities are great, amazing food, very clean and friendly and helpful staff. They always have amazing shows that run throughout the year and they are really good prices. Will always keep going here and even so more now I have a two-month-old baby to take as he gets older.”

Jessica Lacey: “Eden Centre is fantastic. Such lovely facilities. Alice, who runs the baby group is so lovely.”

Molly Louise Davies: “The Eden Centre Caerphilly is brilliant.

"I've been going there for more than six years with my kids and they've never failed to disappoint when it comes to parties. They always supply amazing food. Staff very welcoming, friendly and helpful. They also do extra fun little events every couple of months (Frozen/princess theme, light party, boot sales, Xmas stalls etc). My kids love coming here. Its clean and tidy and lots of space for kids to run around to burn off some steam while the adults unwind with a nice cuppa and yummy food. Definitely recommend to all.

Tumble Jak’s in Pengam

Another popular choice was Pengam’s Tumble Jak’s. It opened in September 2016 and is suitable for children from babies right through to 11-year-olds. It is a family-run centre and also serves food.

Ceri Nur-Parker: “Tumble Jaks, Pengam!! Best place around! Staff are amazing, superb cleanliness and fantastic food! Wouldn’t go anywhere else!”

Janice Burke: “Tumble Jaks in Pengam. My two sons have an amazing time.”

Funtastic Play Centre – Caerphilly

It seems that children in Caerphilly are spoilt for choice as Funtastic is the third from the area to be included.

Funtastic also avoids being overcrowded by having a limit on the number of children at any one time, which a lot of you seem to love.

Mike Cliffe said: “Whenever we visit Caerphilly, we HAVE to take our daughter to Funtastic Play Centre. From the moment we enter the premises we are made to feel totally welcome. The centre itself is always clean and tidy, we know that our daughter is very, very safe playing there due to the standards that the centre has.

"On another plus note, they have a food hygiene rating of five stars, which means an awful lot to us as we know how clean the kitchens need to be to be awarded such a high standard.

"The only downfall for us as a family is that we don’t live close enough to visit every week! If we did, we would definitely be a frequent visitor. A highly recommended place for your children."

Charlotte May said: “Funtastic in Caerphilly. Plenty there to entertain the kids, limits on numbers in busy times so that it’s not overcrowded, good food and friendly staff. Perfect.”

Kez Prosser believes the staff at Funtastic make it more pleasurable for her autistic nephew. She said: “Hands down the best play centre I’ve been to. My nephew has autism and can be a handful on times, the staff are really friendly and very understanding and make our time at the centre still pleasurable. I can’t rate this place enough. We love it there.”

Naomi Hughes said: “Funtastic Caerphilly. It's a great place for all ages, babies to older children.

"Food is great, plenty of options. Kind, friendly staff with clean facilities.

"I've had a party there too and it was fantastic!”

Dizzy Kidz – Tredegar

Dizzy Kidz play centre in Tredegar hosts play groups as well as the soft play centre. They host seasonal parties and according to you, have some amazing food too.

Rachael Rees said: “Dizzy kidz play centre in Tredegar is fabulous, clean, engaging happy environment with wonderful, happy staff who genuinely go that extra mile for children, my children loved it when we used to go there.”

Leanne Edwards said: “Dizzy kidz Tredegar is an amazing place for kids & food is stunning.”

Maxine Newton Tovey said: “Dizzy kidz in Tredegar is fab, such great, friendly staff there and lots of fun at the playgroups they do too.”

Jelly Totz – Pontllanfraith

Jelly Totz appeals to a wide range of ages for children – and parents seem to love it just as much. They host parties and have dedicated staff. They also hold fun days with different themes and activities.

Veronica Thorpe said: “Jelly Totz Play Centre in Pontllanfraith is the best. Love it, nice size for the children to play and also the staff are fantastic there.”

Jessica Barber said: “Jelly Totz Pontllanfraith is by far the best, my little boy loves it there so clean and lovely food. Staff are super friendly and always go that extra mile.”

Cerys Williams said: “It has to be Jelly Totz playcentre, well run business, amazing staff always going the extra mile. My little absolutely loves it there.”