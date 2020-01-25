TAKE a look at these stunning photographs that show Gwent in all its glory.

First up is Andrew Perkins' snap of a frosted cobweb. 

Next we have Alicia Holder, who snapped her dog Annie taking a rest.

Catherine Davies took this beautiful close-up of a daffodil.

Next we have Chris Gardner's lovely shot of the houses overlooking the Riverfront in Newport.

This is Dai Thomas' brilliant snap of a froxen Keeper's Pond.

Following the frozen theme, next we have Elaine Cobb's excellent snap.

This is Gareth Thomas' picture of Jack Frost bubbles.

This picture of Old Wye Bridge was taken by Griff Rees.

Another photographer, this time Jennifer Griffiths, takes advantage of the frost.

Leanne Preece took this brilliant photo of a lake in Blaenavon.

Matt Hawkins took this photo of a bridge in Usk.

This autunmnal shot of Wentwood Wood was taken by Robyn Banning.

Ruth Symes took this shot of a railway track in Blaenavon.

This excellent shot of Wales' rugged countryside was taken by Sharon Smith.

Shaunagh Deegan took this splendid picture of Caerphilly Castle.

And last, but by no means least, is Steffe Schwede's picture of a blanket of fog over Abergavenny. 

