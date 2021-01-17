A MAN has died after being hit by a van in Aberdare yesterday.
South Wales Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash which occurred at around 10:50pm last night.
A 43-year-old local male pedestrian and a black coloured Ford Transit Custom van were in collision along the A4059, between the Trecynon Roundabout - known locally as the ‘chicken factory’ roundabout, and the Robertstown roundabout.
The van was travelling southbound at the time of the incident.
READ MORE:
- Blaenavon's father-and-son Boucher Racing gearing up for Ducati TriOptions
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene – his next of kin have been notified and are being supported by officers.
The road was closed for several hours while officers carried out investigations at the scene. It has since been reopened.
The 30-year-old male driver of the black Ford Transit Custom van was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and is currently in police custody.
Anybody who may have witnessed the incident, anyone who may have dash camera footage or anyone who may have seen either the pedestrian or Ford Transit Custom van prior to the incident, should contact 101 and give reference 2100018269.