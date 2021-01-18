AN EXTRA £40 million will be made available to support students facing financial hardship in Wales.

Universities will be asked to prioritise funding towards the most vulnerable students, as well as strengthening advice and support services for students, the Welsh Government said.

The funding will also be used to address digital poverty among students, to enable better access to online learning, and costs incurred due to the need to self-isolate.

The cash boost is in addition to more than £40 million the Welsh Government has already provided to help universities and will come from their Covid-19 reserve, to support the national response to the pandemic.

Education minister Kirsty Williams said: “This year, due to reasons beyond their control, many thousands of students have not been able to return to campus yet.

“In some cases, this means some students might still be paying for their accommodation while they are unable to use it.

“We recognise how difficult this is, which is why we are announcing this additional funding.”

Finance minister Rebecca Evans said: “In such difficult times, it is vital we continue to support people currently in education, who will be instrumental as we rebuild our economy in the wake of the pandemic.

“This funding will also help tackle inequality, by ensuring the most vulnerable students and those most affected by the pandemic can complete their studies.

“If you are a student here in Wales, your university or students’ union will be able to provide you with further information about the support available.”