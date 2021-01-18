PLANS have been lodged to convert the former OAP hall in Crumlin into a post office and coffee shop.
The now vacant Crumlin community centre on Main Street could provide postal services alongside a convenience store and a café if Caerphilly County Borough Council approves the application.
The application says that the café would provide afternoon tea and could serve alcohol.
Outdoor and indoor seating would be provided as part of the development, “which will benefit the elderly and the community in general”.
The plans suggest that there will be toilets provided as part of the café, a kitchen and seating for up to 18 customers.
The proposed opening hours for the development are 6am to 9pm seven days a week, including Bank Holidays.
The plans are set to be considered by the county borough cuncil in the coming months.