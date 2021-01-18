MORE than 100 drivers were arrested over the Christmas period on suspicion of drink- or drug-driving – showing a disregard for the nationwide stay-at-home rules as well as the laws on driving under the influence.

The Christmas and New Year period is always met with increased enforcement of drink- and drug-driving rules, and this year's road safety campaign saw Gwent Police officers make 109 arrests.

The force said 38 people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, and 71 arrests were recorded relating to drug-driving offences.

MORE NEWS:

Officers from Gwent Police's area support unit, supported by its rural crime team and special constabulary, stopped more than 2,700 vehicles in December as part of the annual crackdown.

“We’ve seen more arrests for drug driving during our Christmas campaign this year than compared to drink driving, and a majority of those motorists who were arrested for drug driving offences were younger – aged below 30," Sergeant Jason Williams said.

“Driving under the influence of drugs is equally as dangerous as drink driving; and it is just as detectable during the tests conducted by officers at our intelligence-led stops.

“Our message is simple; please don’t risk your life and the lives of other road users by driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It is never acceptable.”

This year's figures show a slight increase in arrests compared to 2019, when 103 people were arrested (59 for drink-driving offences and 44 for drug-driving offences).

“Christmas is over for another year but our aim to keep Gwent roads safe remains in effect and does so throughout the year," Superintendent Glyn Fernquest said.

“Road safety is of paramount importance to Gwent Police and we’ll not tolerate behaviour that puts lives at risk on our roads.

“We want to stress that any motorist caught driving their vehicle dangerously, erratically or recklessly will be prosecuted.”