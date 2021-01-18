DRAFT budget proposals for the next financial year have been agreed by Torfaen council’s cabinet.

The proposals include a 4.8 per cent increase in funding for schools, funding to bring some domiciliary care in-house, staff pay, an extra £1 million to meet demand for children’s social care services, support for active travel and energy management and funding of inflationary pressures to ensure an affordable waste service.

A council report says the budget forecast for this financial year has “significantly improved”, but pressures relating to demand for children’s social care services remain.

The provisional settlement from Welsh Government has given Torfaen council a 4.3 per cent increase in funding, or £6 million in cash terms.

This has given the council £3 million more than initial budget estimates to help meet a budget gap of more than £6 million.

The council says the position for the next financial year shows a “balanced projection”, with no service closures or major reductions.

Cllr Kelly Preston, executive member for resources, said: “As a result of the positive settlement from Welsh Government and the council’s collective financial discipline, both during this current year and in the development of the draft budget for 2021/22, I am pleased that we have been able to put forward a set of proposals that will see no major service changes and investment in our key priorities.

“This is a good budget which both protects vital services and provides additional money for our most critical service areas.”

The draft proposals will be scrutinised by councillors, before the cabinet considers the final budget including council tax proposals in February.

It will then be finalised on March 4.

Council leader, Cllr Anthony Hunt said the proposed Welsh Government settlement has allowed allowed the authority “to protect core services and key priorities”.

“Balancing the books is still not easy though – we have experienced considerable cost, increased demand and service disruption this year due to Covid-19,” he added.

“It is therefore vital that Welsh Government are working with us to support local services during the most uncertain period we have ever experienced.”