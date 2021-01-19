THE Welsh Government will throw its support behind a vast redesign of the public transport system in and around Newport, aiming to reduce the region's reliance on the M4.

The transport commission set up following the scrapping of the relief road motorway project laid out its vision last November of a revolutionary change in the way residents and commuters in South East Wales should be able to travel.

Its final report recommended investing in four new railway stations to serve Newport, with the existing South Wales Main Line rejigged and updated to serve as the backbone for commuter travel between the city, Cardiff, and Bristol.

Today the Welsh Government's transport minister, Ken Skates, will endorse those "ambitious" recommendations – proposed by the commission a little over a year after it was set up to find alternative ways, other than a controversial relief road, to improve traffic and travel in the region.

An artist's impression of the commission's vision for Newport's main railway station, connecting bus and train services for seamless commuter travel. Picture: SEWTC

“Tackling congestion on the M4 around Newport remains a priority of this government, while also being mindful of the need for decarbonisation, improved air quality, transport equity and a robust response to Covid-19," Mr Skates said.

“The spirit of the recommendations is closely aligned to our recently published new transport strategy – Llwybr Newydd.

"Integrated, low-carbon and multi-modal Metro transport networks will be the future of Welsh transport."

Since the commission published its final report in November, the wheels of government have already started to turn in response.

Welsh Government-run firm Transport for Wales has formed a dedicated “Development Unit” – the purpose of which, it said, is to provide ongoing advice on the commission's recommendations and develop a delivery programme.

On the commission’s proposal to increase the number of train stations and services in the region, the Welsh Government said it would work with partners to increase capacity, reduce journey times and improve network resilience.

These partners include Transport for Wales, Network Rail and the UK government, which remains responsible for rail infrastructure under the current devolution settlement.

Additionally, the Welsh Government said a memorandum of understanding had already been signed with Newport City Council, committing to joint work on developing the commission's recommendations regarding improvements to bus and active travel measures in the city, supported by Transport for Wales.