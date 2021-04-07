NEWPORT queen Tayce will be returning for a hometown performance as part of the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK tour.
Tayce will be touring alongside fellow finalists Bimini Bon Boulash, Ellie Diamond and this series' winner, Lawrence Chaney.
Join the queens for an evening of endless eleganza extravaganza as this brand-new tour takes in theatres and venues across the country including a date at Newport’s ICC on April 16, 2022.
The tour will also make a stop at St David's Hall in Cardiff on February 19, 2022.
Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Voss Events Team for what will be Drag Race’s biggest ever UK theatre tour.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race is an exciting show and is always a huge hit so we look forward to presenting a series of outrageously entertaining shows.”
Tickets start at £35 and there are exclusive VIP options where guests can enjoy a private meet and greet with the queens before the show.
Newport's newest star Tayce is among a host of celebrities fronting a new Coca-Cola campaign.
You can grab tickets for the Newport show at 10am on Friday April 9, by heading to http://www.cuffeandtaylor.com/artists/rupauls-drag-race-uk-official-tour/.