AS temperatures soared this weekend many flocked to beaches, town centres and various other beauty spots as restrictions on outdoor gatherings are eased in Wales.
The latest easing of coronavirus restrictions sees six people from six households allowed to gather outside from Saturday.
The total does not include children under 11 or carers from those households.
The weekend has been fine and sunny, with a high of 18C on Saturday, the Met Office said.
Barry Island saw visitors enjoying a socially distanced beach visit, as well as a walk around the Promenade to make the most of the warm weather.
On Friday, South Was Police announced that there will be more patrols across Barry Island and other popular beauty spots this weekend in relation to anti-social behaviour.
The notices give police the power to move people on if they are behaving in an anti-social manner.
Scenes were calmer this weekend when compared to when the ‘stay local’ restrictions were lifted across Wales last month, and Good Friday weekend.
Revellers left piles of rubbish after gathering in Cardiff Bay on Good Friday, and were condemned for breaching coronavirus regulations.
Since opening reopening, high streets across Wales have seen a big increase in visitor numbers – none more so than Newport city centre.
On April 12, lines built up outside of many stores along Commercial Street, and it would seem the numbers haven’t dwindled yet.
Pubs and restaurants will be able to open outdoors to customers again after a long four months on Monday, April 26 – good news for those that have missed a pint at the pub.
