SEVERN Area Rescue Association (SARA) have been given the greenlight to use an access road running through Liberty Steel which will reduce emergency response times by 50 per cent.

Following a meeting with Newport East MS John Griffiths last month, talks were set up between SARA, Liberty Steel and Simec (who operate the neighbouring Uskmouth Power Station).

Previously SARA had to use another access route, going via Nash Road, which made travel time longer.

Mr Griffiths joined them on a recce of the new route last week, which goes through to the slipway at Uskmouth Sailing Club, after receiving clearance from Liberty and Simec.

Newport Uskmouth Sailing Club (NUSC) have also received SARA's thanks for allowing continued access of their slipway facility.

SARA CEO Mark Carwardine said: “Our Newport Station is typically called out 20-25 times each year and time really is of the essence in each and every one of these emergency situations.

"We are incredibly grateful to the local landowners and community for supporting and facilitating our response arrangements; and cooperation like we see here can make all the difference and help to save lives.”

Mr Griffiths said: “This will make a big difference in responding to emergencies on the river and could be the difference in life or death.

"SARA are continuing to look at other options to improve their response times and I will also continue to support them with this - but I am very grateful to Liberty, SIMEC and NUSC for their support and that we have been able to find a solution on this particular issue so quickly.”

Richard Steed of Liberty Steel added: “We are very pleased to be able to support SARA in such a simple but effective manner and applaud Mark and his team for their dedication.”

Sean Parsons, from Simec Atlantis Energy, said: “We are delighted to be able to ensure safe and secure access for the SARA rescue team across our site, to help reduce response times and help their life saving work.”