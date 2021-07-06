A GRADE-2 listed hotel between Abergavenny and Raglan has been bought in a £5 million plan to open a brand-new wedding venue near the town.

Independent wedding venue owner/operators, The Oldwalls Collection, signed a deal to open the venue at Llansantffraed Court Hotel.

The wedding specialists have acquired former country house hotel and restaurant for £3.5m.

And the new owners plan to invest an additional £1.5m into the property, and also to create more than 50 jobs.

Work on the major refurbishment and restoration of the property is already under way.

Managing director Andrew Hole, said: “Its no secret that the wedding and events industry has been one of the most badly disrupted. "We have had to postpone more than 500 weddings across the group during the past 18 months and some couples are on their third or fourth date.

"As we’ve prioritised the business on the books, we are extremely limited in terms of accommodating newly engaged couples, especially if they are looking for weekends in 2022 and so we sought a solution to provide more choice.

"Some may consider this a bad time for a hospitality business to expand, but as the economy and wedding industry bounces back we feel the timing has never been better.”

Sant Ffraed House by Oldwalls will offer a reception and ceremony space for at least 150 guests, substantial on-site accommodation, two bars and an evening entertainment space.

The property is set within 330 acres of historic estate, with views of the Sugar Loaf mountain, which is just a short drive away.

The group Plans to host the first wedding at Sant Ffraed House in Summer 2022.

The venue is anticipated to be ready for viewings from August this year.

