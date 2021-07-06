NEW laws covering issues as diverse as 20mph speed limits for residential areas, a pavement parking ban, and a shake-up of post-16 education, are included in the Welsh Government's new legislative programme.

It promises " a new system" of post-16 education and training, as part of a "long-term programme of education reform will make sure nobody is left behind after the pandemic".

Meanwhile regulations will also be introduced to make 20mph the default speed limit in residential areas in Wales, and pavement parking is set to be banned "wherever possible".

Another proposed law will create a new system of farm payments in Wales, "reward farmers for their response to the climate and nature emergencies, as well as supporting them to produce Welsh food in a sustainable way"

The fair work rights of workers will be ensured by the Social Partnership and Public Procurement Bill

There will be a Bill to enable changes to devolved taxes to respond quickly to unexpected events

And the Welsh Government will introduce its first consolidation Bill, to make the law in Wales more accessible.

The latter is intended to bring together a mass of very old and complicated legislation on matters such as listed buildings and the historic environment, "to create a single and fully bilingual law which is easy to understand".

The legislation and regulations above will be brought forward during this first year of the latest Senedd term, along with any other legislation needed to manage the ongoing coronavirus pnademic.

Counsel General, Mick Antoniw MS, will later today detail the new laws which will "help transform Wales into stronger, greener and fairer country".

The Welsh Government will also bring forward new regulations to support schools and teachers to deliver changes to Wales’ school curriculum.

The Renting Homes (Wales) Act will be implemented, which will improve the rights of people who rent their home, prevent retaliatory eviction, ensure homes are better places to live, and require that tenants are given written contracts.

Legislation will also be introduced to give more support to learners up to the age of 25 with additional learning needs. The new scheme, which was envisaged by the Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act, will ensure children and young people, families and services work better together to focus on learners’ individual needs.