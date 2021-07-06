A DEFAULT 20mph speed limit in residential areas in Wales - which could be introduced in two years - has been welcomed by campaigners.

Pavement parking will also be banned “wherever possible”, according to an announcement yesterday, a move which has come in for some criticism.

The new measures have been included in the Welsh Government's new legislative programme.

Newport East MS John Griffiths has been a long-time campaigner for a 20mph limit, and he said: “I am pleased the Welsh Government is moving forward with the pilots [schemes], before it is fully rolled out in 2023.

“The evidence shows that lowering speed will reduce the number of accidents and casualties on our roads, but also reduce air pollution levels in towns and cities.

“This would be a small change, but one which can bring big benefits going forward.

“There are a number of residential areas in Newport East where speeding traffic is a real worry.

“These changes are about making people feel safer and more confident when they out and about in their communities. This policy also compliments efforts by Welsh Government to increase the numbers of people cycling and walking, and will also mean children are able to play safely outside their homes.”

The move has also been welcomed by national campaign group 20’s Plenty for Us

Founder Rod King, said: “By setting 20mph as a default limit and allowing local traffic authorities to set exceptions that will stay at 30mph, it provides a far smarter way to deliver 20mph limits that meet the hopes and needs of communities across Wales in a cost-effective and consistent manner.

“Well done Wales.”

However, the reception for lower speeds and a pavement parking ban has not all been positive. One Argus reader questioned the need for speed bumps in 20 zones, commenting: “I don’t mind 20 zones around schools and stuff. But do we have to have those massive speed bumps as well?

“You couldn’t do 20 in some areas even if you were driving a monster truck. Car wrecking things.”

Of the proposed ban on pavement parking, another predicted that forcing people to park on the road will impede emergency vehicles.

“Another ill informed policy,” he wrote.

“Of course those in the Assembly don’t have to worry about parking because they will have off road parking.

“Not so easy for the vast majority of car users in Wales. The only outcome will be cars parking opposite each other creating more problems than they will solve. Certainly it will restrict access for the emergency vehicles.”