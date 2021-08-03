DETECTIVE work has solved the mystery behind a “dead crocodile” found in the UK.

The mystery has now been solved thanks to Worcester News after a supposed baby crocodile was found in a Worcester street.

The alleged animal, believed to be a caiman was found on top of a substation transformer behind a locked gate, and locals were puzzled as to how the creature could have got there.

However, a Western Power Distribution engineer visited the substation after the company was informed of the confusing discovery by the local newspaper.

The engineer soon realised that the “crocodile” was in fact a very realistic toy.

A spokeswoman said: "After reports that a crocodile had been spotted in a substation in the Barbourne area of Worcester, one of our engineers visited the site and discovered that the animal was, in fact, a toy.

"It will now be removed.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind customers never to enter electricity substations, or to throw objects inside.

"Substations contain high voltage equipment which can kill.

"Anyone who does lose an object inside a substation is advised to stay well clear and call 105, our emergency number, and wait for help to arrive."

Even local wildlife experts were duped by the toy with Wendy Carter, communications manager at Worcestershire Wildlife Trust admitted that it “certainly looks like a dead crocodile”.

She said: "Well, it’s not very often you see that in Worcester!

"It certainly looks like a dead crocodile – perhaps a caiman but I’m afraid I know very little about how you might identify it from another species.

"It’s certainly not native and my guess would be that it’s an escaped or abandoned captive animal but I don’t know what species are likely to be kept as such.

"I don’t suppose it’s plastic/a toy is it?"

It is very rare you will see a crocodile, alligator or a caiman in the UK.

To keep such animals as a pet, people would need to apply for a licence under The Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976 (Modification) (No.2) Order 2007.