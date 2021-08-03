CAERPHILLY County Borough Council has become the first local authority to sign the Pledge to be Seen Campaign, which focuses on supporting those with visible differences.

Changing Faces started the #PledgeToBeSeen campaign to call for better representation of those with visible differences.

Visible differences include a mark, scar or skin condition which effect a person’s appearance.

Council leader Cllr Philippa Marsden said: “I am delighted that Caerphilly County Borough Council is leading the way as the first council in the UK to commit to Changing Faces’ Pledge To Be Seen campaign.

“We need to celebrate difference and challenge stereotypes so people with scars, marks and conditions, no longer experience discrimination and prejudice.”

The council follows the lead of the Welsh Government, which was the first body in the UK to sign the Pledge To Be Seen commitment earlier this year.

Catrin Pugh, Changing Faces ambassador and Welsh Woman of the Year 2019, is delighted that the council has joined the campaign.

Ms Pugh said: “A whole section of people will feel seen and represented. It is not a huge ask to be inclusive. Hopefully Caerphilly will show other councils how easy it is.”

Ms Pugh, originally from Wrexham, suffered burns across 96 per cent of her body in 2013, when a coach she was travelling on crashed in the French Alps.

Catherine Deakin, deputy chief executive of Changing Faces said: “We are delighted that Caerphilly County Borough Council has signed up to Changing Faces’ Pledge To Be Seen campaign. This is a real commitment to better represent and support people who live in the county borough with a visible difference or disfigurement.

“We hope that other public bodies and businesses will follow their example, supporting anyone with a visible difference to live the life they want to lead.”

This motion was approved by full council on July 13.