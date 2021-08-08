HOW would you like to own this beautiful home tucked away in rural Vale and on the edge of a National Trust site?

This characterful detached family home can be found in Dyffryn, Vale of Glamorgan, and is on the market for offers in excess of £949,950.

This stunning property sits within extensive landscaped gardens and grounds of about 0.9 of an acre. It is accessed from the Duffryn to St Lythans lane via a deep pull-in through electric gates.

From a master suit with Juliet balcony or the generous garden patio enjoy the view of rural Dyffryn.

The entrance hall has stone flooring which extends throughout the ground floor in a house which blends character with all modern conveniences one would expect of a home of this calibre.

A large family lounge with contemporary Contura wood burner has ample seating space and adjacent is a multi-purpose study.

The open plan kitchen enjoys a spacious seating and dining area, positioned to look out over, and with doors leading to, the flagstone paved patio and garden with woodland beyond.

The kitchen itself is a bespoke 'Adam Elliot' kitchen with SMEG integrated appliances, all to remain.

Off the central landing area are four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom has a Juliet balcony looking over rear garden and a contemporary en suite shower room. The family bathroom has luxurious fittings.

There is a double garage, ample parking, lawns and a wild flower garden.

To find out more about this property contact Watts & Morgan, Cowbridge, on 01446 377030.