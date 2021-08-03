THE Pentagon is on lockdown amid reports of multiple gunshots fired near the facilities Metro Station.
The Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency released an update via its official social media channels.
A tweet read: “The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center.
“We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming.”
Two witnesses told the AP News that at least one person was down with the person’s condition unknown.
Metro subway trains were being ordered to bypass the Pentago amid a police investigation.
An Associated Press reporter at the scene reported multiple gunshots, while another journalist at the scene heard police yelling “shooter”.
The Pentagon is the headquarters building for the United States Department of Defence.
All three US military forces – the army, navy and airforce – are based at the Pentagon.
