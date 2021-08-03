AN INQUEST has heard how a convicted terrorist shot dead by police in a stabbing rampage had intended to “kill the Queen”.

Sudesh Amman was killed by undercover police on Streatham High Road in South London on February 2 2020.

After stealing a knife the 20-year-old went on to slash random members of the public in broad daylight.

It emerged that police had decided against arresting Amman two days prior despite an urgent MI5 meeting.

He had been seen buying items he later used to create a fake suicide belt which he wore during the high street rampage.

Amman had previously been jailed for 40 months for preparing and engaging in acts of terrorism.

He was automatically released into the community 10 days before the attack despite pleas from the police to keep him locked up due to the concerning intelligence about him.

Inquest jurors at the Royal Courts of Justice heard that Amman’s behaviour became increasingly violent while serving time in Belmarsh prison.

Sudesh Amman walks from his bail hostel to Streatham High Road, where he carried out his terror attack (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The inmate had expressed desires to join terrorist group Islamic State (IS) and “kill the queen”.

An intelligence report described him as “an impressionable young man who appears to crave status”, and he was said to have tried to convert fellow inmates to Islam.

Prison governor Jenny Louis told the inquest: “I think it’s very rare that you have somebody who disengages so openly whilst in custody.”

She also described how he found it “quite exciting” to be deemed a Category A prisoner.

Jurors were shown a prisoner report on Amman which said: “A young Asian prisoner who is in for terrorism… has been shouting different things on the wings such as ‘this place is full of non-believers’… and ‘everyone here will come under the black flag (of IS)’.”

He also “shared extreme views including a desire to kill the Queen, become a suicide bomber and join Isis”, the inquest heard.

Jonathan Hough QC, referring to monitored phone calls made by Amman from Belmarsh, said the Coventry-born terrorist had become “angry and agitated” with his mother and claimed prison officers were “racist”.

Proud to be youngest terrorist offender

Sudesh Amman running along Streatham High Road as he stabbed passers-by (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Williams, from the Metropolitan Police, told inquest jurors that Amman “appeared proud to have been the youngest terrorist offender at Belmarsh… (and) didn’t seem remorseful”.

Intelligence shared with police by prison authorities in October 2019 also suggested he was involved in radicalising other inmates at Belmarsh.

The inquest also heard that a note found in Amman’s prison cell contained an apparent pledge to IS.

Amman was staying in a probation hostel in Streatham following his release from prison on January 23.

Police were aware he had bought items from Poundland on January 31 which were later used to create a fake suicide belt he wore during the attack.

But they said the decision was not made to arrest him because no offences were deemed to have been committed.

The inquest continues.