PLANS for a 65-foot 5G mast in the Ponthir area of Cwmbran have taken a hit after Torfaen council’s planning officers encouraged the applicant to look at alternative locations.

Telecommunications company CK Hutchison Networks, which operates the mobile service provider Three, submitted an application for prior notification.

This kind of application determines whether approval is needed from the council to press ahead with the development – in this case it is needed.

The decision that “prior approval is required” came after concerns from local residents over the visual impact and from the county borough council’s highways team, which raised concerns over the corner location.

The proposed location for the 5G mast is on School Close’s footpath, to the front of the Star Inn pub.

The decision report says “the developer has not adequately considered the impact on visual amenity and highway safety”.

Ponthir Community Council lodged several objections to the proposals.

The concerns included the fact that the site is “on a safe route to school and may force children and parents into the road”, it would reduce the size of the pavement in a popular area, and that it wouldn’t be in keeping with the surrounding area.

The community council’s objection also says: “The World Health Organisation has advised that until more is known about the long term effects of 5G masts, they should not be placed by schools. There is both a nursery and school within 100 yards of the proposed site.”

Torfaen County Borough Council’s highways department also raised concerns over the narrowing of the footpath and as a result “could not support the siting of this apparatus at this location”.

However, an alternative location on the south eastern side of School Close has been suggested.

The council also received nine letters raising concerns over the proposal.

These concerns include the “ugly” appearance of the 5G mast, the suitability of the location, the lack of a public consultation and the lack of trees to mask the view.

One resident said it should be put in a “more central location” as it would provide “better coverage for the village”.

The officer’s report says: “The proposed application site does not benefit from any natural screening and therefore the proposed installation will be very prominent with the locality.”

It will now be down to the applicant to decide whether they press ahead with a full planning application or consider alternative locations, including the alternative site on School Close put forward by the council’s highways team.