The organisers of the Maindee Festival have broken their silence over the postponement of the much anticipated event.

After a long absence due to the pandemic, the festival was set to return yesterday (Saturday, August 22), with an afternoon of activities and music planned, before concluding with a parade.

But, just hours before the event was set to start, organisers announced that the event had been postponed.

Unfortunately for those in charge of putting the event together, the reason for postponement was something that they had no control over – the weather.

Saturday morning saw heavy rain fall over Newport city centre, for several hours.

And, while the skies cleared a little into the afternoon, the damage had already been done, with the ground underfoot both wet and slippery.

As a result, the event was called off, on safety grounds.

Instead, a number of smaller events were held in smaller, indoor or covered venues elsewhere in the city, and plans are now underway to reschedule the festival itself for the Autumn.

At this time, it is hoped that it will instead take place in September.

Confirming the cause of the postponement, a spokeswoman for the festival said: “Due to the safety concerns about the wet site, we've decided to postpone the festival until September.

“We hope everyone will understand it's important to be safe first.”

The festival has endured some bad luck in recent times.

Last year, with Newport, and the rest of the UK in the middle of a public health crisis, it was not possible to hold the event in a physical, in-person manner.

Instead, many events, including live music performances, took place online.

No date has been given for the rescheduled September date at this time.