CONFUSION reigns in Ebbw Vale after markings were painted on a car park stating it was only for use by permit holders - despite the council last week scrapping plans to restrict use of the site.
The news announced last week that plans to introduce permit-only parking at a busy town centre car park in Ebbw Vale have been scrapped after an outcry from the public was met with joy from campaigners. However, confusingly, markings have now been painted in the car park saying 'permit holders only'.
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council had planned to restrict parking at the well-used car park next to Ebbw Vale Town train station to permit holders only.
The council told the Argus that the painting was carried out before the decision to revoke the plans to restrict the use of the car park.
When answered why the paint says 'permit holders' after the announcement of the permits being scrapped the council said: "This is due to be removed in the next few days and contractors have been appointed to carry out the work."
The council has confirmed that the original plan was to restrict the use of the car park to permit holders but this has now been revoked.
The council will be removing the permit holders paint markings.
