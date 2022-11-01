A FORMER staff member at a Cwmbran nursing home where a number of concerns have been raised around allegations of neglect and poor treatment has spoken about their experiences.

Glynis Pope worked as activities co-ordinator at Llanyravon Court Nursing Home in Llanfrachfa Way between 2010 and 2018.

Over the past few weeks the Argus has reported numerous concerns regarding the home, including the story of 90-year-old Patricia Parfitt, who died 16 days after breaking both her legs by falling out of bed.

Ms Pope said that, during her time at the home, staffing was cut dramatically, having a knock-on effect on residents.

“There were not enough carers available to assist residents with their meals, so food went cold and when residents didn’t want to eat cold food it was taken away and thrown in the bin and the resident missed their lunch," she said.

“People across different teams left.

“When I was there the activities did the best we could – we made sure the residents had drinks when things went wrong, we went over and above.

“We reported when things were wrong, sometimes action was taken most of the time it was not.

“When you’re looking after more 50 people with a limited number of staff then things are going to get missed."

Patricia Parfitt in hospital picture: Kathryn Rimmer (Image: Kathryn Rimmer)

Patricia Parfitt in hospital picture: Kathryn Rimmer

Ms Pope said she knew Mrs Parfitt while working in the home and was concerned about the way she was treated.

“Patricia would buzz to go to the toilet, and they’d come in and turn the buzzer off," she said. "They said they won’t be long, but she could be waiting for an hour and half.

“I would take the tea trolley in and Pat knew I would love the custard creams, and she would keep two custard creams for me every day.

“I adored her, I cried buckets when she died even though I didn’t work there anymore."

She added she had also been told that drugs were being dealt in the car park.

“Two members of staff reported this to the manager, and I was one of them," she said.

“The manager said to me: ‘What do you expect me to do about it? Do you want me to sit in the car park all day’.

“I told them to call the police.”

Outside Llanyravon Court Nursing Home picture: Street View (Image: Street View)

Outside Llanyravon Court Nursing Home picture: Street View

Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) has said it is "aware of serious concerns regarding Llanyravon Court Care home".

But several other questions we put to CIW went unanswered.

What we asked CIW about Llanyravon Court Care home:

Is there an investigation into the standards and quality of care at registered care home Llanyrafon Court Nursing Home?

What's the nature of the investigation?

Given the volume of complaints received by our organisation about Llanyrafon Court Nursing Home, it would indicate this is simply not about bad care and, the care of Patricia Parfitt, may amount to criminal negligence. Are you investigating this? If not, why not?

What Care Inspectorate Wales said:

"CIW was made aware of serious concerns regarding Llanyravon Court Care home and inspected the service on September 15, when we highlighted a number of failings. We are currently following this up through our regulatory procedures and we are working with commissioners to ensure the ongoing safety and wellbeing of people living at the service."

The Argus also further questioned Torfaen Council about whether action has been taken to safeguard any vulnerable adults at Llanyrafon Court Nursing Home.

Torfaen’s director of social care and housing, Jason O’Brien, said: “We are unable to comment on individual cases, but we can confirm that if a concern is brought to the attention of the local authority, all due processes and procedures are followed in line with the Social Services and Wellbeing Act and Wales Safeguarding Procedures for Adults at risk.

“Any safeguarding reports are shared with relevant partner agencies as a matter of course.”

Llanyravon Court Nursing Home was contacted for a comment.