AUTHORITIES claim they are following ‘procedure’ to ensure the safety of vulnerable adults after concerns over the level of care at Llanyrafon Court Nursing Home.

The Argus has reported numerous concerns over the Cwmbran care home on Llanfrachfa Way.

One resident, Patricia Parfitt, fell while trying to reach the toilet buzzer and broke both her legs – she died 16 days later at the Royal Gwent Hospital. Another relative said his mother was left "frightened" by the standard of care.

Patricia in hospital picture: Kathryn Rimmer (Image: Kathryn Rimmer)

What we asked Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

Has a designated senior officer for the Protection of Vulnerable Adults (POVA) at the health board reported any concerns about Llanyrafon Court Nursing Home?

If so, how many and when?

If not, why not?

We refer specifically to the case Patricia Parfitt, 90, a resident of Llanyrafon Court Nursing Home in 2019. She died 16 days later after a fall at the home, breaking both legs.

What action was taken by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board regarding this case?

What Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said:

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We are aware of ongoing concerns surrounding Llanyrafon Court Nursing Home, and the safety and well-being of our patients remains of paramount importance to us.

“We have been working closely with Care Inspectorate Wales and the local authority in line with the processes and procedures of the Social Services and Wellbeing Act and Wales Safeguarding Procedures for Adults at Risk to ensure appropriate action is taken.

“Due to confidentiality and data protection measures, we are unable to comment on individual cases or on any ongoing investigations that have taken place through the safeguarding process.”

Outside Llanyrafon Court Nursing Home picture: Street View (Image: Street View)

The Social Services and Well-being Act (Wales) provides the legal framework for improving the well-being of people who need care and support.

The act came into force on April 6, 2016.

An adult at risk is defined by the Social Services and Wellbeing (Wales) Act 2014 as “an adult who:

Is experiencing or is at risk of abuse or neglect;

Has needs for care and support;

As a result of those needs is unable to protect themselves against the abuse or neglect or the risk of it.”

The home, run by provider Golden Care was issued with an improvement notice by Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW).

The home has been ordered to take action to improve issues around cleanliness, kitchen hygiene, and staffing levels, as well as medication management, and governance systems and processes, by the end of October – they had until October 31 to reach compliance.

The Argus contacted CIW on whether the home had made the improvements necessary in the time frame given.

Waiting times picture: Anonymous (Image: Anonymous)

Waiting times. Picture: Anonymous

A spokesperson for CIW said: “We would like to reassure the public that we are inspecting the service in line with our enforcement pathway.

“We will continue to work with commissioners from the local authority and health board to ensure the safety and wellbeing of people living at the service.

“We understand that there has been media coverage regarding our inspection of this service, but we are unable to comment further on individual services and would not wish to prejudice our ongoing work.

“Our role as an inspectorate is to inspect and take action in services where this is required.”