In the latest set of hygiene results five out of eight businesses were awarded a five-hygiene rating of very good, the highest standard you can get. A further two takeaways were awarded a rating of four.

However, one business was given a three-hygiene rating of generally satisfactory

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Here are the latest Newport ratings:

Located on Enterprise Way, Bannatynes Health Club, was given a hygiene rating of five after an inspection on October 31.

The management of food safety was awarded a very good rating whilst the hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were both given a rating of good.

Munch Bunch, located on Chepstow Road, was also given the highest rating of five after an inspection on October 31.

Inspectors awarded the management of food safety and hygienic food handling a rating of very good.

A rating of good was given to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

New Pastures Home on Commercial Street was inspected on October 5 and given a five-hygiene rating.

The hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were found to be of a good standard whilst the management of food safety was given a very good rating.

Also getting a five-hygiene rating was Vee's Kitchen on Corporation Road after an inspection on September 25.

The management of food safety was awarded a very good rating whilst the hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were found to be of a good standard.

Rounding up the last five hygiene rating after the most recent inspections is The Café At Beechwood on Christchurch Road.

The café was inspected on October 31 and the management of food safety was awarded a rating of very good.

The cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and hygienic food handling were given a good rating.

Just missing out on the top hygiene rating was Jungle Peri Peri on Caerleon Road.

The takeaway was inspected on September 29 and the hygienic food handling was given a rating of generally satisfactory.

A rating of good was given to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

Also missing out on the top hygiene rating was Subway on Malpas Road which was inspected on September 27.

The management of food safety and hygienic food handling were given a good rating whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were found to be generally satisfactory.

Royal Peri on Cardiff Road was given a rating of three meaning standards at the takeaway were found to be generally satisfactory after an inspection on October 11.

The cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and hygienic food handing were found to be generally satisfactory.

Whilst the management of food safety was given a rating of good.

Royal Peri, Subway and Jungle Peri Peri were all contacted for comment.