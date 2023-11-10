A MAN has been arrested in Chepstow today which prompted specially trained firearms officers to be called.
Officers were carrying out arrest enquires near junction 2 of the M48 at Chepstow causing the eastbound slip road to be closed.
Specially trained firearms officers were in attendance as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the public and officers.
Now the force has announced that a 38-year-old man from the Chepstow area has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.
He remains in police custody.
The M48 junction 2 eastbound slip road near has now re-opened, around four hours after it was closed.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "The M48 junction 2 eastbound slip road near Chepstow has now re-opened.
"Officers, including specially trained firearms officers, were carrying out arrest enquiries.
"A 38-year-old man from the Chepstow area has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage and remains in police custody."
A police helicopter has been circling Monmouthshire over the past week in a bid to find wanted man Gareth Jenkins.
In the past week the helicopter has been seen over the Severn Bridge and over Newhouse roundabout.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article