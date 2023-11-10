Officers were carrying out arrest enquires near junction 2 of the M48 at Chepstow causing the eastbound slip road to be closed.

Specially trained firearms officers were in attendance as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the public and officers.

Now the force has announced that a 38-year-old man from the Chepstow area has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

He remains in police custody.

The M48 junction 2 eastbound slip road near has now re-opened, around four hours after it was closed.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "The M48 junction 2 eastbound slip road near Chepstow has now re-opened.

"Officers, including specially trained firearms officers, were carrying out arrest enquiries.

"A 38-year-old man from the Chepstow area has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage and remains in police custody."

A police helicopter has been circling Monmouthshire over the past week in a bid to find wanted man Gareth Jenkins.

In the past week the helicopter has been seen over the Severn Bridge and over Newhouse roundabout.