Kurdistan Shawarma, Shawarma City on Commercial Street, Newport, was visited by inspectors on October 9, 2023, and was given the second lowest possible hygiene rating.

The takeaway sells a variety of dishes including lamb shawarma, chicken shawarma, falafel wraps, and mixed shawarma sandwiches.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

The three areas assessed are:

Hygiene - how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The condition of the structure of the buildings – including the cleanliness of kitchens, the layout, whether there is safe lighting and appropriate ventilation;

Food safety - including record-keeping on how food is kept safe.

Inspectors found ‘major improvement is necessary’ in the management of the food safety at the Middle Eastern takeaway.

A rating of ‘generally satisfactory’ was given to the cleanliness and condition of the building and facilities and the hygienic food handling.

Kurdistan Shawarma was contacted for comment.