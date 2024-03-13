Bar Amber, on High Street, did everything they could to remain open but despite their best efforts the pub will not open again.

The pub put their closure down to ‘unreasonable restrictions’ including their capacity being reduced and no under 18's allowed three hours before and after a Newport County game.

Bar Amber said these restrictions made the business ‘financially impossible’ to stay open and they have had to ‘bite the bullet and close.’

Inside Bar Amber has already been dismantled with no sign of life.

A closed Bar Amber (Image: Newsquest)

News of Bar Amber's closure sent shockwaves through Newport and the footballing community.

Many Argus readers on Facebook rushed to express their sadness at the pub's closure.

Lee Kirkman said: "One of the best pubs for football in the UK. Bar Amber was always the first stop when arriving from Devon on a matchday.

"After a three hour journey it was great to get a welcoming smile, a beer, and to watch the early kick off."

Whilst Carl Denys Jones called the closure sad for 'football supporters.'

He said: "So sad for a football supporter who wants to meet up with friends on a pub who gets the football vibe and shares that atmosphere on a day out at the football."

Sam Dabb said: "Devastated by this.

"They were lovely business neighbours to have and caused us no issues. We all worked together very nicely."

Whilst Amy McCann said she is going to miss the bar and 'their lovely customers.'

The devastating news is a second blow for Newport as Tiny Rebel announced only last week that they are to close their High Street bar on March 31 adding that the city centre 'has been slowly imploding.'

Both Bar Amber and Tiny Rebel are both situated on the same street.

On the Argus' Facebook page many concerned people expressed concern that Newport will soon become a 'ghost town.'

Andy Manser said: "Two pubs in the space of days going. Newport heading to a ghost town."

Whilst Jack Langley said: "Christ, going to be nowhere to go at this rate."