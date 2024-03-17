Whilst you are on the go you may need an all-important lunch stop at Subway.

Thankfully for those fans of the famous sub the chain's store at Newport Retail Park has been given a hygiene rating of five after an inspection on St David's Day, March 1.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

The three areas assessed are:

Hygiene - how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The condition of the structure of the buildings – including the cleanliness of kitchens, the layout, whether there is safe lighting and appropriate ventilation;

Food safety - including record-keeping on how food is kept safe.

The management of food safety and the hygienic food handling were both given a rating of very good.

Whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were given a rating of good.