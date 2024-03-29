Sunday, March 31, will be a sad day for the city as Wales' biggest brewery will close their bar on High Street after nine years.

The popular chain put the closure down to 'decreasing footfall and rising operating costs', adding that the city centre 'has been slowly imploding.'

Bradley Cummings and his brother-in-law Gareth Williams left their day jobs back in 2012 to pursue their dream.

The company quickly outgrew its first brewery at Maesglas, moving into the purpose-built unit in Rogerstone in 2017, also buying a building across the road so it can ‘future proof’ its base in the area.

Bradley Cummings, the co-founder of Tiny Rebel with his brother-in-law Gareth Williams (Image: Stock)

In a statement Tiny Rebel thanked those who came 'through their doors and supported them.'

A spokesperson for Tiny Rebel said: "As a result of the current economic climate we recently carried out a full review of our business to make sure that Tiny Rebel is financially fit for the future.

"Since the pandemic, Newport City Centre has been slowly imploding, with retail and hospitality suffering the worst of it. Footfall has been decreasing, operating costs have increased significantly and the hospitality sector has had limited support from the government.

"Sadly, this means with a heavy heart we’re announcing the closure of Tiny Rebel on Newport High Street. We are doing everything we can to support our staff in their next steps, whether that’s with us or an opportunity somewhere else. Newport bar will remain open until 31st March when we’ll be closing its doors for the last time."

The devastating news is a second blow for Newport as Bar Amber, also on High Street, announced this month that they have closed their much loved supporters bar.

The pub put their closure down to ‘unreasonable restrictions’ including their capacity being reduced from ‘120 to 60’ and no under 18's allowed three hours before and after a Newport County game.