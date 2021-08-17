NEWPORT has the second highest amount of Covid cases per 100,000 people in Wales according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
The city has recorded 62 new cases and has 40.1 cases per 100,000 people in the 24 hours leading up to 9am on August 16.
Only Cardiff (107) and Swansea (72) had more positive tests than Newport, though the greater size of both cities means that they had a lower volume of cases by population.
Gwent saw 121 cases recorded, with Caerphilly coming a distant second place to Newport in the region by recording 21 new cases.
Torfaen recorded 15 positive tests, Monmouthshire noted 12 and Blaenau Gwent had 11.
Wales has recorded 717 new cases in total.
There have been no new deaths in Wales due to coronavirus according to the data from Public Health Wales.
2,316,668 people have had their first vaccination and 2,146,391 have had both jabs in Wales.
New Covid-19 cases by area:
- Cardiff - 107
- Swansea - 72
- Newport - 62
- Flintshire - 52
- Wrexham - 51
- Denbighshire - 46
- Conwy - 46
- Vale of Glamorgan - 44
- Gwynedd - 39
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 38
- Caerphilly - 21
- Neath Port Talbot - 20
- Carmarthenshire - 18
- Bridgend - 16
- Torfaen - 15
- Powys - 14
- Monmouthshire - 12
- Blaenau Gwent - 11
- Anglesey - 10
- Pembrokeshire - Nine
- Ceredigion - Five
- Merthyr Tydfil - Four
- Unknown location - Five
- Residents outside Wales - 44
