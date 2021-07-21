THE summer holidays are upon us so we’ve compiled a list of some of the best places to stretch your legs and enjoy a walk.

From full-on hikes in the middle of natural environments to short strolls nearer urban areas, there is something for everyone.

Pen y Fan, Brecon Beacons.

One of the most popular walking locations in Wales, there are multiple walks to the summit of Pen y Fan. At 886m tall, it is the highest peak in South Wales, but novice walkers need not be put off by this.

There are relatively easy routes to the top such as the route beginning from Pont ar Daf or more picturesque routes such as the route beginning from Cwm Llwch.

The Sugar Loaf, Monmouthshire.

Picture: John Blue Williams

Standing at 596m tall, this mountain offers stunning views of South Wales, the Brecon Beacons, and South West England.

Located near Abergavenny, this can be a tiring hike but those who attempt it will be rewarded with fantastic views and the chance to see some of the wildlife that inhabit the area, such as buzzards and red kites.

Cardiff Bay

Picture: Hannah Jones

When visiting the capital, be sure to take the time to walk along the Bay.

Take in sights such as the Millennium Building, the Pierhead Building, the Senedd and the Norwegian Church before crossing the bridge and taking in the view of the Bristol Channel.

This walk is nice and gentle and is close to amenities and shops if you need a quick break.

Allt-yr-yn Nature Reserve, Newport

Picture: Sebastian Kolesnik

One of Newport’s two Local Nature Reserves, this 32-acre site is also known as the ‘hillside of ash trees’.

It is on the abandoned site of the Allt-yr-yn House and lido – the lido is now one of the several ponds in the area.

It can get quite muddy and the path can be uneven, so it pays to take care when walking this route.

Rhossili Bay, the Gower Peninsula.

Rhossili Bay has some of the best coastal views available in the UK and the beach is known as one of the best in Europe.

There is the option to walk to the highest point on the Gower – the Beacon – while enjoying the spectacular views of lush, blue-green water.

Dogs are welcome on this walk and if you need a break there are shops and pubs nearby.

Sirhowy Valley Country Park, Blaenau Gwent

Penllwyn Tramroad Bridge is just one of the sights in the Sirhowy Valley. Picture: Sian McDermott

The Sirhowy Valley Country Park has a number of walks, with three short ones (the River Walk, the Meadows Trail and the Woodland Trail) that are very accessible with flat ground.

More challenging walks are the 12-mile Raven Trail or the 27-mile Sirhowy Valley Walk.

There is plenty to see, such as the Grade II listed Babell Chapel and the Penllwyn Tramroad Bridge.

Cyclists are also welcome.

Parc Penallta

Sultan the Pit Pony is the main attraction at Parc Penallta. Picture: Hajnalka Csilik

Home to Sultan the Pit Pony, one of the largest figurative earth sculptures in Wales at 200m long and 15 high, Parc Penallta has a number of trails of varying difficulty.

To have a 360 degree view of the area, climb to the High Point Observatory.

The landscape is varied, with ponds and woodland available to explore.

Pontypool Park

Picture: Stephen Davies

Originally created as a private estate in 1703, Pontypool Park is the top rated attraction for Pontypool on TripAdvisor.

There is lots to see around the roughly 64-hectacre site, such as the Italian Gardens, Tramway Tunnel, Ice Houses and Shell Grotto.

The path is linked to another one of Pontypool’s best attractions, the Folly Tower.

Pontneddfechan Waterfalls, Brecon Beacons.

Picture: Tony Stingl

In the south of the Brecon Beacons and near the town of Glynneath, this heavily wooded area looks similar to the setting of a fantasy film.

Often described as being the best waterfall walk in the UK, this route is beautiful but can be a little treacherous with uneven and muddy ground.

Good walking boots are essential.

Offa’s Dyke

Picture: Craig Colville

Recently celebrating its 50th anniversary of being open to the public, the Offa’s Dyke path is one of the most famous walking routes in Wales.

At 177 miles, the path links Sedbury Cliffs with Prestatyn.

Built in the 8th Century by King Offa of Mercia to separate his kingdom from rivals in Wales, the path is rich in history and contains three Areas of Outstanding Beauty: Wye Valley, the Shropshire Hills and the Clwydian Range / Dee Valley.

Wye Valley Greenway

Picture: Mark Burnett

The newest route in the Wye Valley, this path only opened on April 1 2021.

The path runs along the disused railway line and is five miles long.

Walkers and cyclists can travel through the kilometre long Tidenham Tunnel in the daytime between April 1 and September 30.

If you need other ideas the Argus also runs a weekly feature called Let's Go for a Walk. Here's some of the most recent walks we've featured: